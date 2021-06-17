News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Chatteris drug dealers handed community orders

Louise Hepburn

Published: 11:55 AM June 17, 2021   
Police have revealed two Chatteris drug dealers who were dealing class A and B drugs have been issued with community orders. - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

Two Chatteris drug dealers who were dealing class A and B drugs have been given community orders.

Owen Kilby, 18, and Ki Seward, 20, will now to complete unpaid community work as part of their sentences.

Kilby, previously of Birch Avenue, has been convicted of class A and B drug supply and possession, as well as being in possession of a weapon.

He was handed a two-year community order, which means he must complete a 35-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

This is a combination of appointments and activities aimed at preventing offenders from reoffending in the future.

Kilby must also complete 180 hours of unpaid work.

Seward, of Chapel Lane, has been convicted of possessing class B drugs and has been given a year-long community order which means he must complete 60 hours unpaid work.

He was also convicted of possessing class and is awaiting sentencing.

Seward was released on bail by the courts last week with conditions on where he stays overnight and a 7pm-7am curfew until he is sentenced next month.

The update was released on the Policing Fenland Facebook page.

Some were critical of the sentences and commented that officers had "been let down by the justice system".

One said: “Feel sorry for the police that work to catch the criminals just for them to get a slap on the wrist...”

Someone also asked: “What kind of pathetic sentences are these?”

Another added: “So sorry that you have been let down by the justice system, so much dedication and hard work and all they get is a community order."

In the original post, Sergeant Richard Lugg said: “We would like to reassure our communities that we, as the local neighbourhood team, are working hard to ensure that young people in our communities stay away from drugs.”

He added: “... we try our best to educate, deter and safeguard the younger people in our community, steering them away from the illusive belief that drug use and everything connected to it is a good idea.

“To be clear, where this supportive approach has failed we have prosecuted and will continue to prosecute those responsible.”

He also urged members of the public to report any concerns to the police, either via the website or using the online chat function.

