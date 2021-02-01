Published: 1:52 PM February 1, 2021

Whitemoor prisoner Andre Joseph had his sentence increased after an attack inside the prison on an officer. He was serving 16 years for manslaughter - Credit: Met Police

A prisoner serving 16 years for manslaughter after stabbing a plumber to death has been convicted of convicted of attacking an officer inside Whitemoor Prison, March.

Andre Joseph, 28, flew into a rage and assaulted a prison officer after his Xbox was confiscated.

Joseph, who was convicted of manslaughter following the death of a man in Enfield in 2017, was confined to his cell when officers began searching it as part of standard lockdown protocol.

He became aggressive and as a result was removed while the search was completed.

When he returned, he noticed a number of items, including the Xbox and several DVDs, outside his cell. An argument ensued with Joseph adamant he was entitled to the games console.

As he became more aggressive officers attempted to restrain him, but he picked up a plastic kettle and hit one of them in the face with it, causing a deep laceration down his face and across his nose.

He was eventually restrained and taken to the segregation unit.

Joseph pleaded guilty to assault causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

On Thursday (January 29) at Peterborough Crown Court, Joseph was ordered to complete an additional six months in prison on top of his existing sentence.

DC Shelly Reeve said: “Joseph’s behaviour on that day was despicable. He attacked someone who was simply trying to do his job.

“Staff were under increased pressure due to the earlier incident which led to the lockdown and to attack one of them in this way was simply unacceptable.”

The Whitemoor attack happened when the prison was put into lockdown due to an incident on January 11 last year.

Joseph and 18-year-old Eduardo Embalo were responsible for the death of Damien McLaughlin, 42, who was stabbed through the heart in a knife fight in Enfield.

Joseph had tried to tried to evade capture by lightening his skin after the stabbing using skin lightening cream and dying his hair bleach-blonde to try to distance himself from the fatal attack.

When fleeing the scene, he had also disguised himself as a decorator, putting on a jumpsuit and grabbing a paint tray, as a helicopter circled overhead trying to catch him, the Old Bailey heard.

The court was told that the victim was hooked on cocaine and had gone to buy drugs. However, he was ambushed by Embalo and Joseph, both wielding knives; both were cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter