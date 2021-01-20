Published: 4:26 PM January 20, 2021

The house in Bluebell Avenue, March, that was raised by police on Monday. Inside they found a mini cannabis factory and £100,00 plus in cash. - Credit: Cambs Police

Bagged up and counted, police ‘relieved’ two men and a woman of more than £100,000 in cash from a house in March.

Three have been arrested – and £100,000 in cash and 108 cannabis plants seized – following a raid by police in March, Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Police

All three were arrested – on suspicion of being involved in cannabis growing and of money laundering.

Police, who didn’t wait for any of them to answer their knock, broke the front door down to gain entry.

Later, after releasing all three from custody pending further investigation, they gave them a receipt for the cash.

The three, a woman aged 22 and two men, aged 29 and 45, were arrested at a house in Bluebell Way, March.

It was the third drugs arrest within 24 hours by Cambridgeshire police and apart from the cash they discovered “a cannabis factory concealed within the loft space”.

A police spokesperson said the 108 cannabis plants found during the raid are worth up to £103,600.

“Searches of the property also uncovered more than £100,000 in cash,” said the spokesperson.

Police also raided a house in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, where four people were arrested.

They found 203 cannabis plants worth up to £170,500.

Ardit Cerriku, 29, of Bringhurst, was arrested and charged with being involved in the production of cannabis.

He was remanded to appear at Cambridge magistrates’ court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty and has been further remanded to be sentenced on a date which is yet to be set.

A third warrant was conducted on a house in Mountsteven Avenue, Walton.

A total of 537 cannabis plants worth up to £451,000 were seized, along with a Mercedes and an Audi under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Two men, 26-year-old Aleksander Keci of Lincoln Road, and 27-year-old Agostin Malgjoni of Mountsteven Avenue, were arrested and have both been charged with being involved in the production of cannabis.

They were remanded to appear at Peterborough magistrates’ court.

Sergeant Jason Hancock said: “These warrants were carried out as part of my team’s work to target organised criminal activity within the county.

“In the space of 24 hours we managed to remove almost three-quarters of a million pounds worth of drugs from our communities, as well as suspected proceeds from this criminal activity including a significant amount of cash and two high-value vehicles.

“Our work to tackle organised crime groups will not stop – any information passed on to us from our communities helps to form part of the bigger picture, therefore I would urge anyone who has suspicions about drug dealing or production to pass it on to us.”