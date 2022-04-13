Police and SOCO at the scene in Crabtree, Peterborough today (April 13). - Credit: Terry Harris

A man has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after a suspected shooting in Peterborough.

Forensics teams were spotted at the scene in Crabtree this morning (April 13) after gunshots were heard.

The incident involved this silver Toyota. - Credit: Terry Harris

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 12.34am today (April 13) with reports of a gunshot being heard in Crabtree, Peterborough.

“Officers and paramedics attended the scene.

Police on scene in Crabtree, Peterborough. - Credit: Terry Harris

“A 29-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a critical condition.

“An investigation is ongoing, and a scene remains in place. No arrests have yet been made.

"Although we believe the wider public is not at any risk following this incident, we are increasing patrols in the area.

Forensics teams working at the scene. - Credit: Terry Harris

“Anyone with information about what happened is urged to contact police via their web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 13 of April 13.

“Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”