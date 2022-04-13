Man in ‘critical condition’ after suspected shooting in Peterborough
- Credit: Terry Harris
A man has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after a suspected shooting in Peterborough.
Forensics teams were spotted at the scene in Crabtree this morning (April 13) after gunshots were heard.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 12.34am today (April 13) with reports of a gunshot being heard in Crabtree, Peterborough.
“Officers and paramedics attended the scene.
“A 29-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a critical condition.
“An investigation is ongoing, and a scene remains in place. No arrests have yet been made.
"Although we believe the wider public is not at any risk following this incident, we are increasing patrols in the area.
“Anyone with information about what happened is urged to contact police via their web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 13 of April 13.
Most Read
- 1 Three-year-old bruised and bitten by ill-treating mother and partner
- 2 Drunk driver from town in the Fens almost crashed into police car
- 3 Victim's one word 999 call traced and man arrested
- 4 Inspector rules fence 'particularly intrusive' and must come down
- 5 ‘He would’ve been overwhelmed’ - memorial bench unveiled for villager
- 6 Recap: Tailbacks and delays on A1 due to crash at Huntingdon
- 7 Iceland reduces packs of vegetables to 1p due to cost of living crisis
- 8 Drugs ring busted open after 'runner' pulled over on A47 for poor driving
- 9 Company left disgusted after £2,500 van damage
- 10 5 Easter hunts in Cambridgeshire to keep the whole family entertained
“Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”