Man in ‘critical condition’ after suspected shooting in Peterborough

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 10:34 AM April 13, 2022
Updated: 10:51 AM April 13, 2022
Police and SOCO at the scene of an incident inviolving a car in Peterborough. Unconfirmed reports of

Police and SOCO at the scene in Crabtree, Peterborough today (April 13). - Credit: Terry Harris

A man has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after a suspected shooting in Peterborough. 

Forensics teams were spotted at the scene in Crabtree this morning (April 13) after gunshots were heard.  

Police and SOCO at the scene of an incident inviolving a car in Peterborough. Unconfirmed reports of

The incident involved this silver Toyota. - Credit: Terry Harris

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 12.34am today (April 13) with reports of a gunshot being heard in Crabtree, Peterborough. 

“Officers and paramedics attended the scene. 

Police and SOCO at the scene of an incident inviolving a car in Peterborough. Unconfirmed reports of

Police on scene in Crabtree, Peterborough. - Credit: Terry Harris

“A 29-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a critical condition. 

“An investigation is ongoing, and a scene remains in place. No arrests have yet been made. 

"Although we believe the wider public is not at any risk following this incident, we are increasing patrols in the area.

Police and SOCO at the scene of an incident inviolving a car in Peterborough. Unconfirmed reports of

Forensics teams working at the scene. - Credit: Terry Harris

“Anyone with information about what happened is urged to contact police via their web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 13 of April 13.  

“Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.” 

