Special Report

Crack cocaine and heroin seized along with knuckledusters and batons as 27 arrested

John Elworthy

Published: 4:46 PM May 28, 2021   
Police drugs raids across Cambridgeshire

Nothing stood in the way of a major police operation across Cambridgeshire to halt the influx of drugs, Homes were raided, cannabis heroin, and crack cocaine seized. And weapons seized. - Credit: Cambs Police

Twenty-seven arrests were made, £170,000 worth of cannabis seized, £12,000 in cash plus heroin and crack cocaine were seized in a six-day police operation. 

Its aim was to dismantle a growing network of drug dealers. 

Knives, batons and knuckledusters were also found. 

Warrants were executed on properties in Ely and Whittlesey as well as Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and Huntingdon.  

Nothing stood in the way of a major police operation across Cambridgeshire to halt the influx of drugs

Nothing stood in the way of a major police operation across Cambridgeshire to halt the influx of drugs

The week follows a successful five months (December-April) for Detective Chief Inspector Chris O’Brien and his team. 

They have made 235 arrests and secured 60 charges for drugs offences – dismantling 20 different county lines. 

County lines is where illegal drugs are taken from one area to another, usually by children or vulnerable people who are coerced into it by gangs. 

DCI O’Brien said: “There is a significant demand for crack cocaine and heroin across the county, particularly in Cambridge and Peterborough. 

“As a result, the market is and remains attractive to county lines.” 

Among those arrested last week were four suspects thought to be in charge of county lines drugs supply.  

DCI O’Brien said the force was working with hotels, landlords, taxi drivers and bus companies. 

This was to encourage their workers to help to spot children and young people who are being exploited by county lines criminals. 

He said the force has also referred 41 people to the National Referral Mechanism (NRM) as potential victims of exploitation. 

Drug dealers get young people to deliver their drugs by paying them or by forcing them through violence and grooming. 

During the latest operation, police visited 10 potential cuckooed addresses. 

These are where drug dealers take over the home of a vulnerable person in order to use it as a base for dealing, to ensure people were safeguarded. 

“We are committed to tackling drug networks which bring a whole host of criminality to our county,” said DCI O’Brien.  

“They also harm the most vulnerable people in our communities including violence and exploitation.” 

Peace Alaka, 20, Liam Reilley-Mason, 21, both from London, Sam Van Uden, 22, of Paston and Dominic Braima, 19, of Gravesend, have been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. 

