Published: 5:13 PM May 3, 2021

Cambridgeshire Police and the Environment Agency fisheries enforcement team undertook a weekend clampdown on illegal angling in the Fens. - Credit: Cambs Police

Seven people face hefty fines after being caught fishing in Fenland without a rod licence.

An eighth person, caught fishing out of season, also risks prosecution.

Cambridgeshire Police said a “joint working weekend” netted them.

The force rural crime action team teamed up with the Environment Agency fisheries enforcement officers to conduct spot checks.

Each year thousands of anglers are prosecuted for not having a licence.

The Government says that as well as “cheating other anglers, fishing illegally can carry a hefty penalty.

“Getting caught without a licence could land a fine of up to £2,500.”

The Environment Agency (EA) says its fisheries enforcement team has dedicated powers protecting fish stocks.

“Our fisheries enforcement effort is designed to be intelligence lead,” says the EA.

“That means targeting where we know or suspect crimes are being committed, exactly the same approach as the police.”

The EA says anyone who spots illegal fishing activity can report in on their hotline 0800 80 70 60.

“All of our fisheries work is funded by fishing licence income,” says the EA.