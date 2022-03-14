Three men were found to be in possession of cannabis and suspected Class-A drugs after being pulled over in Wisbech. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A teenage cyclist was caught with 33 bags of cannabis and £500 in cash in Wisbech.

The arrest was made on Wednesday March 9 when police had initially wanted to speak to the individual who made a break for it when approached.

It was only when officers caught up with him, that the drugs in his possession were revealed.

He spent the evening at King's Lynn police station before being released while the investigation continues and officers continue their enquiries.

The arrest follows more drug-related arrests in Wisbech, which happened the previous day.

Three men - initially pulled over for driving without a seatbelt - were found in possession of cannabis, a pot of suspected Class-A drugs, cash and some scales.

The arrests took place on Cromwell Road on Tuesday March 8, after officers detected "the distinct aroma of cannabis" and searched the vehicle.

All three individuals spent the night at King's Lynn police station, and have again been released whilst enquiries continue.



