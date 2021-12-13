A vehicle that was seen driving dangerously in Mill View, March last night fled the scene by the time police had arrived. This image is for illustrative purposes only. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A vehicle that was seen driving dangerously in March last night fled the scene by the time police had arrived.

Officers said they were called at about 9.40pm yesterday (December 12) with reports of dangerous driving in Mill View.

Police attended and conducted a search of the area but couldn’t locate the suspect vehicle.

A crime has been raised and inquiries are ongoing.

Cambs police added: "It seems a car may have been clipped – however, no serious injuries reported."