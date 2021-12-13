News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Vehicle flees scene after dangerous driving in town

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:17 PM December 13, 2021
A vehicle that was seen driving dangerously in Mill View, March last night fled the scene by the time police had arrived.

A vehicle that was seen driving dangerously in March last night fled the scene by the time police had arrived.

Officers said they were called at about 9.40pm yesterday (December 12) with reports of dangerous driving in Mill View.

Police attended and conducted a search of the area but couldn’t locate the suspect vehicle. 

A crime has been raised and inquiries are ongoing.

Cambs police added: "It seems a car may have been clipped – however, no serious injuries reported."

Cambs Live News
March News

