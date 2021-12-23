Stolen ATM found five miles from Warboys ram raid. Police want dashcam footage from any drivers out and about that night. - Credit: Cambs Police

Dashcam footage could help police find a gang of five hooded raiders who stole a cash machine and dumped it five miles away in a barn.

The automated teller machine (ATM) was stolen from the Spar store in Mill Green, Warboys, in the early hours of December 17.

It was found later at in a pickup truck in a barn in Upwood near Ramsey – police want to know if you were in the area at the time.

Their focus is on the period after the 12.30am raid and have appealed for anyone out and about that night – and who use a dash cam – to check footage.

Stolen ATM found in a barn at Upwood. - Credit: Cambs Police

PC Floyd Matthews, who is investigating, said: “We know from CCTV that a number of vehicles passed the location at the time of the incident.

“I would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen something.”

He said: “I would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage or CCTV footage of the vehicles or the offenders.”

Earlier police had given a better description of the men and the vehicles involved.

A police spokesperson said they believed the offenders were “five men dressed in black with stocking-type masks.

“They used three vehicles - a JCB, a silver/light coloured 4x4 with a flatbed and a dark vehicle, possibly an Audi.

“The JCB and hand-held power tools were used to remove a cash machine from a wall.

"The JCB was used to load the cash machine onto the 4x4 vehicle and then they fled in the direction of the Warboys clock tower.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police online at https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw quoting reference 35/87124/21.

Those without internet access should call 101.