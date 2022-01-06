News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

‘One of the worst cases I’ve ever seen’ - detective on Teddie Mitchell murder

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 5:26 PM January 6, 2022
Updated: 5:27 PM January 6, 2022
Det Insp Lucy Thomson featured on Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody documentary

Det Insp Lucy Thomson featured on Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody documentary that looked into the death of Teddie Mitchell. - Credit: Channel 4

The detective who headed the probe into the death of a 11-week-old baby boy described it as “one of the worst cases I’ve seen in more than 20 years”. 

Det Insp Lucy Thomson said: “You really can’t get any worse than the death of a baby; it’s horrific that somebody can behave in that way.” 

She was speaking to BBC Radio Cambridgeshire following the airing of a Channel 4 24 Hours in Police Custody documentary into the death of Teddie Mitchell.  

Kane Mitchell, 32, subjected Teddie to a ‘violent assault’ at the flat where he lived with the child’s mother, Lucci Smith.  

Mitchell was jailed last year for life. Smith was given a two-year community order for neglect. 

Teddie Mitchell (pictured) was murdered at just 11-weeks-old by his mother's partner.

Teddie Mitchell (pictured) was murdered at just 11-weeks-old by his mother's partner. His case was aired on Channel 4's programme 24 Hours in Police Custody on January 3-4. - Credit: Channel 4

DI Thomson spoke of her sadness surrounding the case.  

“You could see by the injuries,” she said. “It wasn’t just a one-off moment of anger.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Drug dealer had cannabis plants worth £52k growing in cupboard
  2. 2 Fenland Council queries East Cambs £6.5m crematorium
  3. 3 New safety system bids to 'prevent crime' at railway crossing
  1. 4 Car catches fire after multi-vehicle crash
  2. 5 Parish councillor dies in ‘freak accident’
  3. 6 Library opens on New Year's Eve to supply Covid-19 lateral flow test kits
  4. 7 Missing teen, 14, last seen on dog walk
  5. 8 Care home named ‘excellent’ in recent report
  6. 9 Motorists face diversions due to A142 bridge closure
  7. 10 Office block branded ‘an over-imposing dark monstrosity’ 

“This was a little boy who had been subjected to horrible abuse over his very short life." 

DI Thomson was asked what it’s like to be on the receiving end of a phone call to a case similar to Teddie’s.  

“It’s always awful when you hear that a child or baby is hurt or poorly but you don’t know at that stage what you’re actually dealing with,” she said.  

“There could be all sorts of scenarios that play out in front of you but it’s always really important to keep an open mind.”  

DI Thomson admitted her job is “brilliant”, but agreed it did come with real pressures and sadness.  

“It's about learning how to accept those feelings and to go with them sometimes but to know that you’ve got to be completely professional,” she said.  

“Little Teddie, he needed us to be on our A game and to be thinking really carefully and rationally about what had happened to him." 

DI Thomson said she would never be able to make sense of Teddie’s case. 

It, was she said, “horrendous”.  

Baby Teddie died at his St Neots home with 17 broken ribs, fractures to his skull, a bleed on the brain and spinal and eye damage.   

DI Thomson said of Mitchell: "He is completely devoid of any remorse or empathy, that's the thing I find really hard.”  

Mitchell was jailed for a minimum 18-year term at Cambridge Crown Court in February

Kane Mitchell was jailed for a minimum 18-year term at Cambridge Crown Court in February 2021. He featured in Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody that looked into the death of Teddie Mitchell. - Credit: Channel 4

Lucci Smith was convicted of cruelty to a child. The trial heard she did not dial 999 for more than 30 minutes.

Lucci Smith was convicted of cruelty to a child. The trial heard she did not dial 999 for more than 30 minutes after being urged to do so. She featured in Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody that looked into the death of Teddie Mitchell. - Credit: Channel 4


Cambs Live News
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Reason Homes plan new estate at Doddington

Fenland District Council

Viability study challenges ‘affordable’ housing requirement

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
CCTV shows the man who was allegedly involved in the theft of fuel from Sisco Service Station in Wimblington.

Cambs Live News

Fuel worth £55 stolen from Fenland garage

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
A Fiat 500 was seized in Chatteris on January 4 after the driver had a provisional driving licence

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Car seized after driver had provisional licence and no supervision

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Driver in 3-car crash was 3 times over drink drive limit on A15

Cambs Live News

Driver in 3-car crash was 3-times over limit  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon