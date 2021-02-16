News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dog suffers bite wounds to neck after attack by Rottweiler

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:33 AM February 16, 2021    Updated: 10:42 AM February 16, 2021
Just before 3.30pm on Tuesday February 9, a dog, described as a rottweiler, attacked another dog in Hospital Road, Doddington. 

A dog suffered bite wounds to the neck and had to be taken to the vets for treatment after it was attacked by another dog in Doddington.

Police said they received a report that at just before 3.30pm on Tuesday February 9, a dog, described as a Rottweiler, attacked another dog in Hospital Road.

"The dog suffered bite wounds to the neck and was taken to the vets for treatment," said a police spokesman. 

A crime has been raised under the Dangerous Dogs Act and inquiries into the incident continue.
 

Doddington News

