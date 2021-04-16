Published: 3:15 PM April 16, 2021

Police signed over a dog in “poor state” during a welfare site check in Thorney on Thursday, April 15. - Credit: Policing Fenland

Rural crime police recovered a dog in a “poor state” during a welfare check on a Fenland site, ensuring good living conditions.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) were visiting a site in Thorney on Thursday, April 15 when they called in help from the dog warden.

They came back with one of the dogs and other animals on site will be “regularly checked” by officers and the warden as long as living conditions improve.

An individual was also interviewed for possession of cannabis and cultivation.

A police spokesperson said: “While checking on dog welfare in Thorney, RCAT called in the dog warden to help.

“One dog was signed over due to its poor state and the others will be regularly checked by the warden to ensure their living conditions improve.

“If you suspect suspicious behaviour or criminal activity in your area, you can report this to us via our website.

“Your online crime report will be dealt with in the exact same way that a call to 101 is and is a quick and easy way to avoid long queues on our telephone lines.”

Visit: https://bit.ly/341yT0l

If you don’t have internet access, you can also contact police on 101 and remember, if a crime is in progress, always dial 999