Published: 10:55 AM December 21, 2020 Updated: 11:15 AM December 21, 2020

More than 480 domestic abuse incidents were recorded and over 100 arrests have been made during 16 days of action. - Credit: File/Kat Jayne/Pexels

More than 480 domestic abuse crimes were reported across the county and over 100 arrests were made during a 16-day nationwide campaign.

The ‘16 Days of Action to End Domestic Abuse’ saw organisations from across the country come together to take a stand against abuse.

In support of the campaign, Cambridgeshire Constabulary took to social media to highlight the wealth of help available for victims who were considering speaking out.

As a result, throughout the campaign period, November 25 to December 10, the force recorded 488 domestic abuse crimes and made 102 arrests.

Detective Superintendent John Massey said: “Sadly, we've seen reports of domestic abuse steadily rise in Cambridgeshire over the past few years but we are encouraged to see victims having the confidence to speak out and seek vital support.

“The 16 Days campaign gave us an opportunity to highlight the support available for victims, the action we take against offenders and our total commitment to safeguarding those who need us.

“This ranged from education on schemes such as the Clare's Law Disclosure Scheme, to advice on how worried loved ones can help spot the signs of abuse.

“We will continue to work night and day to be there for victims and take robust action against perpetrators.

“As we enter the Christmas period, when we sadly often see a rise in domestic abuse, I would urge anyone suffering to speak to us.

“Remember, you are not alone, there is no excuse for abuse and our specially trained officers will do all they can to protect you."

For more advice and information around domestic abuse, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Domestic-abuse/Domestic-violence-and-abuse