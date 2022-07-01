Vinnie Coombe has a child with the victim. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A domestic abuser from Peterborough repeatedly beat, and tried to strangle and suffocate, his former partner and mother of his child.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to Vinnie Coombe's ex-partner's home in Eastfield, Peterborough, on May 24, 2021.

Officers were told how Coombe had "lashed out" following an argument, repeatedly slapping the woman around the head and smashing her mobile phone.

The 22-year-old had then pulled her hair, attempted to strangle and suffocate her, and spat in her face.

After hearing the ordeal, a neighbour ran into the house to intervene.

At this point, Coombe began punching holes into the walls.

Officers arrested the man following this incident.

He was then released on bail, whilst police continued their enquiries.

Coombe returned to his ex-partner's home in late 2021, letting himself in to the property.

On this occasion, he pushed his victim to the ground, hitting her head and spitting in her face.

Coombe also kneed her in the face, causing her nose to bleed.

Following this, he was again arrested by Cambridgeshire Police, on December 8, 2021.

The woman, who has a child with Coombe, told the police about an incident in the early hours of May 10, 2021, when she was awoken by him hitting her over the head with a pillow, again spitting in her face and accusing her of cheating.

During the event, items were damaged in her bedroom, and bleach was poured into her underwear drawer.

Later that morning, he again "became enraged" and punched her to the back of the head.

The victim then managed to hide her phone and record him punching her repeatedly in the ribs, head and legs.

She feared for her life and begged Coombe to stop, saying she would leave, Coombe replied “you’re not going anywhere”.

After being locked in the house, the victim attempted to climb out of a bedroom window, but was pulled back inside by Coombe.

He then began jabbing her in her legs with door keys.

Coombe, of Gransley Rise, Westwood, admitted false imprisonment, three counts of assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and three counts of criminal damage.

He appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday (June 29), where he was sentenced to two years and four months in prison.

In a trial at the same court in May this year, Coombe was cleared of a charge of sexual assault.

Police Constable Charlie Adams, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: "Coombe has demonstrated a concerning level of violence, which put the mother of his child in fear for her life.

“I would like to commend the victim’s bravery in coming forward to make a report and support our investigation. We know it is not easy to walk away from an abuser, but help is out there.”

Information and support surrounding domestic abuse can be found on the Cambridgeshire Police website.