Published: 9:33 AM July 29, 2021 Updated: 9:38 AM July 29, 2021

Domestic abuser Timothy Lenihan planted this tracker on his ex-partner's car and checked it up to 15 times a day. - Credit: POLICE

A domestic abuser grabbed his partner of almost 10 years round the throat and planted a tracker on her car to check where she was up to 15 times a day.

On the afternoon of April 15, officers were called to a property in March after Timothy Lenihan, 41, turned up and began shouting abuse at the woman in her 30s from outside.

When officers attended, the victim told them he had grabbed her around the throat and lifted her off the floor at her home in Peterborough on March 20.

She also said Lenihan had been controlling throughout their relationship and that he had frequently checked her phone and sent messages to people from her social media accounts.

The victim also expressed concerns about how Lenihan knew she was at the property in March and raised suspicions that he may have put a tracker on her phone or car.

You may also want to watch:

Lenihan was arrested and admitted buying and then planting a tracker on the woman's car to keep tabs on where she was going.

He also confessed to checking the tracker up to 15 times a day to see if the woman had told him the truth.

Lenihan, of Loder Avenue, Bretton, Peterborough, admitted charges of coercive control and common assault.

At Peterborough Crown Court on July 28, he was handed a two-year community order, a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a 50-day building better relationships programme and 50 hours of unpaid work.

He was also made the subject of a restraining order, lasting seven years, preventing him from contacting his victim.

DC Robyn Barlow said: "Lenihan's controlling behaviour was absolutely unacceptable and I am pleased we were able to bring him before the courts.

"No one deserves to be abused or feel threatened in their own home and I would like to commend the victim for her bravery in reporting these offences.

"Coercive control is a common type of domestic abuse and we are committed to protecting victims. I would encourage anyone who experiences any form of abuse to get in touch."

More information, advice and support around domestic abuse and coercive control can be found on the force’s dedicated web pages.