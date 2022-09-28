A suspected drink driver found nearly four times over the limit was arrested after a car crashed into a bus on Kirkgate Street, Walsoken. - Credit: Google Maps

A suspected drink driver found nearly four times over the limit was arrested after a car crashed into a bus.

The crash happened this morning (Wednesday) on Kirkgate Street, Walsoken.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said officers were called to the area at 7.51am.

"A car had crashed into a bus," said the spokesperson.

"The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after providing a breath test of 128ugs (legal limit 35) at the road side.

"The driver was taken to the Police Investigation Centre at King's Lynn where enquiries continue."

No injuries were reported following the crash.

