Drink-driver blows over four times legal limit after ‘booze and cruise’
- Credit: Policing Fenland
“If you booze and cruise, get set to lose,” is the latest Fen Cops slogan following a string of drink-driving incidents across the county at the weekend.
Cambridgeshire Constabulary have reported “several incidents” over the weekend, with two drivers being charged in the Fenland area.
The first driver was charged with drink driving in Chatteris, after they blew 64 during a roadside alcohol breath test, just under twice the limit.
The second more shocking driver was charged in Wisbech after they blew a 155 at the side of the road, that’s over four times the legal limit.
“The limits 35, don’t drink drive,” said a Cambridgeshire police spokesperson.
You may also want to watch:
“If you’re planning on having a drink, make sure you’ve got a safe and legal means of transport before you pick up that first bevvie.”
For more information on drink-driving, the law and how to report information to police, visit: https://bit.ly/2RbBwbA
