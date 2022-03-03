A driver who crashed into a central reservation on the A1139 at Peterborough and had to be detained by members of the public was more than five times the legal alcohol limit. - Credit: BCH ROAD POLICING TWITTER

A driver who crashed into a central reservation and had to be detained by members of the public was more than five times the legal alcohol limit - despite claiming he had drank "one small glass of vodka".

A team from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit were called to the A1139 in Peterborough at about 6.50pm yesterday (Wednesday March 2) after they received a report of a collision.

They said that members of the public detained the driver until officers arrived as it was suspected that he was drunk.

"It turns out he was, giving a reading of 186," they said, adding that it was "the highest roadside reading we’d seen personally as the attending officers."

After they arrested the 43-year-old man on suspicion of drink driving, they said the evidential reading at custody - nearly two hours later - was 156, they added.

"And this was achieved from 'one small glass of vodka'... apparently."

He remains at Thorpe Wood Police Station this morning.