Driver more than five times limit after crash had 'one small glass of vodka'
- Credit: BCH ROAD POLICING TWITTER
A driver who crashed into a central reservation and had to be detained by members of the public was more than five times the legal alcohol limit - despite claiming he had drank "one small glass of vodka".
A team from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit were called to the A1139 in Peterborough at about 6.50pm yesterday (Wednesday March 2) after they received a report of a collision.
They said that members of the public detained the driver until officers arrived as it was suspected that he was drunk.
"It turns out he was, giving a reading of 186," they said, adding that it was "the highest roadside reading we’d seen personally as the attending officers."
After they arrested the 43-year-old man on suspicion of drink driving, they said the evidential reading at custody - nearly two hours later - was 156, they added.
"And this was achieved from 'one small glass of vodka'... apparently."
He remains at Thorpe Wood Police Station this morning.