Drink-driver jailed for killing own brother

Aden Pearson, 34, of Queen Street, March, was struck by a van in Gull Drove, Guyhirn. - Credit: Archant

A drink-driver has been jailed, after his attempt at keeping his brother safe ended up killing him.

Nathen Pearson, 32, had been drinking with his brother Aden and their father, at the Secret Garden pub in Wisbech on March 23.

The three left the location, with Nathen Pearson driving back to the father's Guyhirn home, in a hire van.

When the three had reached the house, Nathen's brother Aden, 34, said he had to get home to his dog.

The others tried to talk him out of leaving but ultimately failed.

Aden Pearson, 34, (pictured) was killed after being struck by a van in Gull Drove, Guyhirn. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Nathen Pearson waited a few minutes before deciding to get in the van and search for his brother.

After getting behind the wheel at 11.00pm, he ended up hitting Aden, who had been walking in the carriageway.

He attempted CPR whilst a passing motorist called an ambulance.

Just prior to 12.00 midnight Aden Pearson, of Queen Street, March, died at the scene.

Hertfordshire Police confirmed that "Due to the time delay between the collision and the station intoxilyser procedure, Pearson’s level of alcohol in his system was back calculated".

A result of 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath was recorded.

This is more than double the legal driving limit of 35 microgrammes.

Pearson, of Mountbatten Way, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

He admitted to driving the van and drink-driving, but claimed he didn’t realise he was that far over the limit and was the most sober one out of the three.

Pearson appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on April 21, and admitted to causing death by careless driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

At the same court yesterday (Monday, July 18), he was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for 21 months.

Pearson was also ordered to complete a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 200 hours of unpaid work and disqualified from driving for five years, with an extended retest requirement.

Detective Sergeant Mark Dollard, of the Beds, Cambs and Herts (BCH) Road Policing Unit, said: “This is another case that shows the dangers and consequences of drink driving.

“Pearson left his house that night intending to protect his brother, but due to his alcohol consumption he did exactly the opposite and knocked him down.

“Alcohol affects your cognitive abilities.

"Regardless of the sanctions imposed today by the court, Pearson will carry his own life sentence for causing the death of his brother.

“If anything can be learned from this tragic case, it is that drink driving ruins lives.”

Suspected drink-driving can be reported confidentially on 0800 032 0845.