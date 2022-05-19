Two drink-drivers have been caught by Cambridgeshire Police, one in March and one in Wisbech. - Credit: PA

Two drink-drivers have been caught by Cambridgeshire Police, one in March and one in Wisbech.

Firstly, a 40-year-old man was seen driving "erratically" on Asplin Avenue, March, last month.

The man from Chatteris was stopped and breathalysed by officers, giving a reading of 103 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

This reading is almost three-times the legal limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

The individual has now been sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for two years.

He has also been disqualified from driving for five years.

Secondly, a 43-year-old man from Wisbech was reported to be drink-driving by a member of the public.

He was stopped on Lynn Road, where he gave a reading of 130 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

The man has since been disqualified from driving for one year and five months, and fined £120.

Cambridgeshire Police ask anyone who suspects someone of drink or drug-driving to report them by calling 0800 032 0845.

Further information can be found online.