Cambs Times > News > Crime

Double drink drive arrest after men found over four times limit

Daniel Mason

Published: 2:24 PM July 18, 2022
Updated: 2:38 PM July 18, 2022
Cambridgeshire police breathalyser in action

Police arrested two drink drivers in Wisbech and March found over four times the legal limit. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Two drink drivers including one involved in a three-vehicle crash were arrested after being over four times the legal limit. 

Police officers first spotted a 43-year-old man sat in the driver's seat of a car on Elm Road, Wisbech on July 16. 

In fact, officers found that the man was disqualified from driver after initial checks. 

A spokesperson on the Policing Fenland Facebook page said: “We conducted a roadside breath test, where he gave a reading of 153... the legal limit is 35!” 

The man was arrested, taken to custody in King’s Lynn and due to appear in court on September 1. 

Just hours later, police breathalysed a 44-year-old man who was involved in a three-vehicle crash on The Avenue, March. 

The man was breathalysed and gave a reading of 169, more than four times the legal limit,” said the police spokesperson. 

“He was arrested and taken to King’s Lynn custody and is due to appear in court on August 24. 

If you have concerns relating to drink or drug driving, call Cambridgeshire Police’s 24/7 confidential hotline on 0800 032 0845. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Wisbech News
March News

