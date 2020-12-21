Published: 5:21 PM December 21, 2020 Updated: 5:23 PM December 21, 2020

Nearly 50 drink drivers have been caught across the region this month already.

Nearly 50 drink drivers have been caught across the region this month so far, sparking a stern warning from police in the run-up to Christmas.

Of the 15 drivers arrested last week alone, two were in Fenland, one was in South Cambs and another two were in Huntingdonshire.

In the county’s cities, eight were arrested in Peterborough and another two were caught in Cambridge - half of which were caught at the weekend.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We’re sorry to say we’re not full of Christmas cheer this morning, although there were certainly a few full of Christmas spirit over the weekend.

“Another 15 drink drivers arrested across the county in the last week, half of which were caught over the weekend, and 13 in total charged.

“As we’ve mentioned to you quite a few times this month, don’t forget we’ve got our dedicated hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7, and gives you the chance to help us reduce the number of drink or drug drivers on our roads.

“Thank you to those who have been using it.”

For more information about drink or drug driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, as well as the confidential hotline, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Road-safety/Drink-drug-driving