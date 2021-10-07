News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Driver flees scene of three vehicle March crash

Ben Jolley

Published: 5:16 PM October 7, 2021    Updated: 5:18 PM October 7, 2021
Driver flees scene following three-car crash in Wimblington Road, March.

Driver flees scene following three-car crash in Wimblington Road, March. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A driver fled the scene of a three-car crash in March today. 

The collision happened in Wimblington Road at 2.47pm.

Police said a black Land Rover did not remain at the scene.

Officers are still at the scene and said: "There don’t appear to be any injuries but vehicles were damaged." 

A witness alleged that "the Range Rover was ramming the black BMW and then, as she drove off, she hit the side of a smaller car".

She added that she then saw the Range Rover drive off towards Mill Hill roundabout.

