Published: 5:16 PM October 7, 2021 Updated: 5:18 PM October 7, 2021

A driver fled the scene of a three-car crash in March today.

The collision happened in Wimblington Road at 2.47pm.

Police said a black Land Rover did not remain at the scene.

Officers are still at the scene and said: "There don’t appear to be any injuries but vehicles were damaged."

A witness alleged that "the Range Rover was ramming the black BMW and then, as she drove off, she hit the side of a smaller car".

She added that she then saw the Range Rover drive off towards Mill Hill roundabout.