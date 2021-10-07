Driver flees scene of three vehicle March crash
A driver fled the scene of a three-car crash in March today.
The collision happened in Wimblington Road at 2.47pm.
Police said a black Land Rover did not remain at the scene.
Officers are still at the scene and said: "There don’t appear to be any injuries but vehicles were damaged."
A witness alleged that "the Range Rover was ramming the black BMW and then, as she drove off, she hit the side of a smaller car".
She added that she then saw the Range Rover drive off towards Mill Hill roundabout.
