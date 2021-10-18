Published: 12:11 PM October 18, 2021

A 19-year--old man has been reported for driving without a licence after hitting a parked vehicle near Rumbles Fish Bar in Chatteris. - Credit: Google Maps

A 19-year-old man ploughed into a parked car before abandoning his car and trying to flee the scene.

The man is thought to have hit his BMW car into a parked car near Rumbles Fish Bar on West Park Street, Chatteris on Sunday, October 17.

“The driver then drove down the road and the guy legged it as the car wouldn’t drive any further,” an eye-witness said.

“The BMW carried on driving along the street, past the BP garage about 400 yards afterwards.”

A girl who was in the stationary car at the time of the crash was “very shaken up” according to the eye-witness.

Cambridgeshire police said no injuries were reported from the matter.

“Police were called at 8:36pm to West Park Street in Chatteris following reports of a two-vehicle collision,” a police spokesperson said.

“The road was blocked for a short period.

“A 19-year-old man has been reported for the offence of driving without a licence.”