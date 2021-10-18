Driver leaves girl 'very shaken' after ploughing into car
- Credit: Google Maps
A 19-year-old man ploughed into a parked car before abandoning his car and trying to flee the scene.
The man is thought to have hit his BMW car into a parked car near Rumbles Fish Bar on West Park Street, Chatteris on Sunday, October 17.
“The driver then drove down the road and the guy legged it as the car wouldn’t drive any further,” an eye-witness said.
“The BMW carried on driving along the street, past the BP garage about 400 yards afterwards.”
A girl who was in the stationary car at the time of the crash was “very shaken up” according to the eye-witness.
Cambridgeshire police said no injuries were reported from the matter.
“Police were called at 8:36pm to West Park Street in Chatteris following reports of a two-vehicle collision,” a police spokesperson said.
Most Read
- 1 Man found dead in March
- 2 Driver leaves girl 'very shaken' after ploughing into car
- 3 'Loving, caring family man' dies in hospital weeks after A141 crash
- 4 7 of the best pumpkin picking locations in Cambridgeshire
- 5 Over 100 modern slavery victims rescued in Cambridgeshire
- 6 Janice launches Slimming World group after losing over two stone
- 7 Dramatic pictures catch harvester on fire in 4am blaze
- 8 Work to improve A47 between March and Peterborough begins
- 9 Man jailed for historic sexual abuse 'convinced child victims it was normal behaviour'
- 10 Parents 'can never forgive' actions for Maddie's murder
“The road was blocked for a short period.
“A 19-year-old man has been reported for the offence of driving without a licence.”