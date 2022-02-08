News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Crash driver nearly three times over limit

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 1:26 PM February 8, 2022
Scene that confronted Specials from Cambridgeshire Police. 

Scene that confronted Specials from Cambridgeshire Police. - Credit: Cambs Police

A man who crashed his car into a fence at Cardea – between Whittlesey and Peterborough – was nearly three times over the limit.  

“This was the scene our Specials were met with,” said a Cambridgeshire police spokesperson posting a photo to their Facebook page. 

The officers came across the crashed car “when they were called out to a collision in Cardea on Friday evening where it was suspected the driver was drunk. 
 
“The driver was arrested and later charged with drink driving after he blew 99 in a roadside breath test – the legal limit is 35!!” 

The spokesperson added that he wasn’t the only one to be arrested for drink driving in Peterborough this weekend. 

 
🚔 A woman blew 77 in Lincoln Road on Friday evening 
🚔 A man blew 75, also in Lincoln Road, in the early hours of yesterday morning 
🚔 A provisional licence holder blew 49 in Thorpe Road in the early hours of yesterday morning 
🚔 A man without a licence blew 105 in Burghley Road this morning 
🚔 A man blew 54 following a collision in Gladstone Street this morning 
 
All six have been charged and will appear in court in the next few weeks. 
 

Scene that confronted Specials from Cambridgeshire Police. 

Scene that confronted Specials from Cambridgeshire Police. - Credit: Cambs Police

You can call the police confidential hotline 24/7 if you suspect someone of drink/drug driving on 0800 032 0845.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambs Live News
Peterborough News
Whittlesey News

Don't Miss

Heavy police presence in Whittlesey town centre leads to teenage boy's arrest on suspicion of assault

Cambs Live News | Video

Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of assault amid heavy police presence in...

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Concrete Barrier at Guildenburgh Lakes housing development,Guildenburgh Lakes,

Cambridgeshire County Council | Exclusive

£1m roundabout 'grenade' that could threaten new supermarket

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The world’s media gathered in Chatteris this morning to see Tesco’s new discount store

Cambs Live News | Updated

The 2022 Tesco due in Chatteris is the delayed 2015 service

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Charlie Marks and Cllr Jan Coupland in Manea

Cambridgeshire Highways | Updated

Village councillors battle on in fight against road repair nightmare

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon