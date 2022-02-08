A man who crashed his car into a fence at Cardea – between Whittlesey and Peterborough – was nearly three times over the limit.

“This was the scene our Specials were met with,” said a Cambridgeshire police spokesperson posting a photo to their Facebook page.

The officers came across the crashed car “when they were called out to a collision in Cardea on Friday evening where it was suspected the driver was drunk.



“The driver was arrested and later charged with drink driving after he blew 99 in a roadside breath test – the legal limit is 35!!”

The spokesperson added that he wasn’t the only one to be arrested for drink driving in Peterborough this weekend.



🚔 A woman blew 77 in Lincoln Road on Friday evening

🚔 A man blew 75, also in Lincoln Road, in the early hours of yesterday morning

🚔 A provisional licence holder blew 49 in Thorpe Road in the early hours of yesterday morning

🚔 A man without a licence blew 105 in Burghley Road this morning

🚔 A man blew 54 following a collision in Gladstone Street this morning



All six have been charged and will appear in court in the next few weeks.



Scene that confronted Specials from Cambridgeshire Police. - Credit: Cambs Police

You can call the police confidential hotline 24/7 if you suspect someone of drink/drug driving on 0800 032 0845.