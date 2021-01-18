Published: 6:38 PM January 18, 2021 Updated: 6:56 PM January 18, 2021

Ex carpet fitter, living the high life, in custody: three images of drug dealer Eddie Ransome now beginning a six year jail term.

His Bentley Continental, a BMW M3 and £97,000 in cash now confiscated, former Chatteris carpet fitter Eddie Ransome is tonight beginning a six-year prison sentence for drug dealing.

Ransome, 29, and a former Ramsey College student, got the longer of two sentences – his partner Jodi Dawkin was jailed for 40 months.

Edddie Ransome, 29, was sentenced to six years in prison and Jodi Dawkin, 24, was sentenced to 40 months in prison.

Both were jailed after being found with drugs and cash worth more than £184k in their home.

Officers raided the home of Ransome and Dawkin, in Back Lane, Holywell, near St Ives, on June 25 last year.

Edddie Ransome, 29, (above) was sentenced to six years in prison - Credit: Facebook

A police statement said the raid was prompted by “intelligence suggesting the pair were dealing class A drugs”.

Inside the couple’s home they found 820 grammes of cocaine along with 237 grammes of ketamine and MDMA tablets with a street value of £87,780.

A holdall containing £96,862 was also seized as well as a white BMW M3 and a Bentley Continental.

Edddie Ransome, 29, (above) was sentenced to six years in prison - Credit: Facebook

At Huntingdon Court today (January 18) Ransome, 29, was sentenced to six years in prison and Dawkin, 24, was sentenced to 40 months in prison.

Both had previously pleading guilty of possession with intent to supply cocaine, MDMA and ketamine.

Ransome also pleaded guilty of concealing criminal property.

PC Luke Charlton said: “This pair were running an illegal drugs business from their home in a small, peaceful village.

“This seizure will have significantly disrupted dealing in the area and today’s sentence serves a message to others who deal drugs in the county.

Jodi Dawkin was jailed for 40 months for drugs offences - Credit: Cambs Cops

“Drugs and drug related crime can have a negative impact on our communities and its use can harm the health and safety of our residents.

“To keep our communities safe, we encourage you to look out for common signs of drug dealing and let us know if you see anything suspicious.”

They were arrested and charged after officers from the St Ives neighbourhood team entered their home in Back Lane, in Holywell, on the morning of June 25.

Drugs found by police when they raided the home of Eddie Ransome. He was jailed today for six years - Credit: Cambs Cops

In 2017 Ransome was found guilty of making 13 indecent category A photographs of a child in a two-year period between January 2014 and January 2016.

The offences took place in Ramsey. He was fined and given a community order but was also given a sexual harm prevention order for five years.