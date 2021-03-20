News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Tip-off leads to drugs arrest at service station

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 11:41 AM March 20, 2021   
Fenland police posted a photo of the drugs seized .

Fenland police posted a photo of the drugs seized from a suspect at the BP service station in Dartford Road, March, on March 19. - Credit: Cambs Cops

Forty wraps of cocaine were found on a man arrested at a service station last night (Friday).  

Police say they were following up a lead from a member of the public when they made the arrest.  

A man in his 30s was arrested by police at the BP service station in Dartford Road on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.  

Fenland Police said the arrest followed the discovery of 40 wraps of cocaine on him.  

The suspect was interviewed and later released from custody “while we continue the investigation,” said police.  

You may also want to watch:

They urged anyone with concerns about drug dealing to use the force’s online reporting portal.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Sexual abuse hurled at girl walking home alone
  2. 2 Disabled man’s home improvements become a ‘nightmare’
  3. 3 Traveller funeral did not breach Covid rules confirm police
  1. 4 Firefighters to the rescue as dog saved from house fire
  2. 5 Vaccination centre runs out of eligible patients
  3. 6 Bryan Ferry cancels Newmarket Nights concert and 2021 tour
  4. 7 ‘Completely false and absurd’ crime figures are ‘manipulated’
  5. 8 Tip-off leads to drugs arrest at service station
  6. 9 Council looks to buy up 'impaired' homes in Wisbech
  7. 10 Every Little Helps! Lorry driver aids arrest of suspected drink driver
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Fenland News
March News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suspicious red van seized

Suspicious van seized by police thanks to 'eagle-eyed' residents

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Christy Stokes, of Cottenham, found guilty of raping a vulnerable 17-year-old girl 

Man forced girl, 17, against wall before sexually assaulting her

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
A nine-week-old puppy was stolen from its home in Doddington

Woman heartbroken after nine-week-old puppy stolen in broad daylight

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Mepal Outdoor Leisure Centre. Aerial views taken on July 31st show the scope and scale of the centre

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Health and safety forces urgent demolition of Mepal Outdoor Centre

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon