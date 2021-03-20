Tip-off leads to drugs arrest at service station
Published: 11:41 AM March 20, 2021
Forty wraps of cocaine were found on a man arrested at a service station last night (Friday).
Police say they were following up a lead from a member of the public when they made the arrest.
A man in his 30s was arrested by police at the BP service station in Dartford Road on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
Fenland Police said the arrest followed the discovery of 40 wraps of cocaine on him.
The suspect was interviewed and later released from custody “while we continue the investigation,” said police.
They urged anyone with concerns about drug dealing to use the force’s online reporting portal.
