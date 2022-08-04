News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
‘Strange looking candy floss...’ seized during police patrol

Louise Hepburn

Published: 11:57 AM August 4, 2022
drugs stored in candy floss container

Drugs seized during a police patrol in Gaul Road, March were being stored in a candy floss container. - Credit: Policing Fenland

Drugs being carried in a candy floss container were seized by police during a recent patrol.

Officers were taking part in a patrol in Gaul Road, March, when they witnessed a suspected drug deal.

They found the substances in a plastic sweet container and later joked it was “...some strange looking candy floss...”

A 21-year-old man from March was arrested and has been released from custody under investigation.

A post on the Policing Fenland Facebook page said: “Following reports of drug supply in Gaul Road, March, the local neighbourhood team carried out focused patrols in the area [on August 3].

“It wasn't long before they saw a suspected drug deal which led to an arrest for drug supply offences and the seizure of some strange looking candy floss...”

drugs found in sweet container

Image of the drugs found by the police during a targeted patrol of Gaul Road, March. - Credit: Policing Fenland

Anyone with concerns in the Fenland area can inform officers through the Cambridgeshire Police website.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
March News

