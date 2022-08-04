‘Strange looking candy floss...’ seized during police patrol
- Credit: Policing Fenland
Drugs being carried in a candy floss container were seized by police during a recent patrol.
Officers were taking part in a patrol in Gaul Road, March, when they witnessed a suspected drug deal.
They found the substances in a plastic sweet container and later joked it was “...some strange looking candy floss...”
A 21-year-old man from March was arrested and has been released from custody under investigation.
A post on the Policing Fenland Facebook page said: “Following reports of drug supply in Gaul Road, March, the local neighbourhood team carried out focused patrols in the area [on August 3].
“It wasn't long before they saw a suspected drug deal which led to an arrest for drug supply offences and the seizure of some strange looking candy floss...”
