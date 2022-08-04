‘Strange looking candy floss...’ seized during police patrol

Drugs seized during a police patrol in Gaul Road, March were being stored in a candy floss container. - Credit: Policing Fenland

Drugs being carried in a candy floss container were seized by police during a recent patrol.

Officers were taking part in a patrol in Gaul Road, March, when they witnessed a suspected drug deal.

They found the substances in a plastic sweet container and later joked it was “...some strange looking candy floss...”

Drugs carried in a candy floss container were seized by police on patrol in Gaul Road, March. - Credit: Policing Fenland

A 21-year-old man from March was arrested and has been released from custody under investigation.

A post on the Policing Fenland Facebook page said: “Following reports of drug supply in Gaul Road, March, the local neighbourhood team carried out focused patrols in the area [on August 3].

“It wasn't long before they saw a suspected drug deal which led to an arrest for drug supply offences and the seizure of some strange looking candy floss...”

Image of the drugs found by the police during a targeted patrol of Gaul Road, March. - Credit: Policing Fenland

Anyone with concerns in the Fenland area can inform officers through the Cambridgeshire Police website.