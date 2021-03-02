News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Drunk and disorderly man ‘ashamed and embarrassed’ after arrest

Logo Icon

John Baker

Published: 3:37 PM March 2, 2021    Updated: 3:39 PM March 2, 2021
Patryk Bobin was arrested for being drunk and disorderly in March town centre on February 18 and is “glad the police arrested me”.

Patryk Bobin was arrested for being drunk and disorderly in March town centre on February 18 and is “glad the police arrested me”. - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

A March man told a court that he was pleased that being arrested prevented him buying more alcohol in low mood. 

Patryk Bobin, 24, was held for being drunk and disorderly in High Street on February 18. 

Prosecutor Paul Brown told Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday that two police officers were concerned about the state he was in. 

“He kicked a piece of rubbish on the floor and nearly fell over. Then he bumped into a shop window causing the whole thing to vibrate,” said Mr Brown. 

The officers offered to arrange a van to give Bobin a lift home but he declined that. 

You may also want to watch:

They watched as he went into a shop and, shortly afterwards, there was a lot of shouting. 

“They then had no other option to arrest him for being drunk and disorderly,” said Mr Brown. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Firefighters catch trailer 'well alight'
  2. 2 District's first 'more convenient' bus service launched
  3. 3 Drunk and disorderly man ‘ashamed and embarrassed’ after arrest
  1. 4 Firefighters called to separate blazes within three days
  2. 5 Fenland’s poorest to have council tax support cut
  3. 6 Police respond to 200 Covid breaches in one weekend
  4. 7 Town centre Grade II-listed thatched property going under the hammer
  5. 8 Council leader under fire for 'culture of bullying' in wake of farmgate scandal
  6. 9 Police give out £200 penalty notices to day-trippers for second weekend running
  7. 10 310,000 steps in a month raises £1,300 for brain tumour charity

Bobin, of Abbeygate Court, told the court of personal matters which had upset him. 

“I wanted to get more alcohol and was glad the police arrested me,” he said in mitigation. 

“I was saying sorry to the police officers. I feel ashamed and embarrassed. 

“I don’t have a problem with alcohol, I was just going through bad stuff.” 

Bobin was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £105 costs and ££22 victim surcharge. 

Courts
Peterborough Magistrates Court
March News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Alan Bartlett & Sons site in Chatteris which closes in June, with the loss of 230 jobs

Fenland District Council

Council told in 2019 Chatteris factory would close

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Roger Hickford

Cambridgeshire County Council | Exclusive

Hickford quits Manor Farm on eve of damning report

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
£1million in capital funding has been secured for the Whittlesey Growing Fenland Masterplan Project thanks to the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. 

Cambridgeshire County Council

Town secures £1million funding for masterplan to make it 'thrive'

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Roger Hickford

Cambridgeshire County Council

Hickford QUITS ahead of damning report

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon