Drunk and disorderly man ‘ashamed and embarrassed’ after arrest
John Baker
- Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant
A March man told a court that he was pleased that being arrested prevented him buying more alcohol in low mood.
Patryk Bobin, 24, was held for being drunk and disorderly in High Street on February 18.
Prosecutor Paul Brown told Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday that two police officers were concerned about the state he was in.
“He kicked a piece of rubbish on the floor and nearly fell over. Then he bumped into a shop window causing the whole thing to vibrate,” said Mr Brown.
The officers offered to arrange a van to give Bobin a lift home but he declined that.
You may also want to watch:
They watched as he went into a shop and, shortly afterwards, there was a lot of shouting.
“They then had no other option to arrest him for being drunk and disorderly,” said Mr Brown.
Most Read
- 1 Firefighters catch trailer 'well alight'
- 2 District's first 'more convenient' bus service launched
- 3 Drunk and disorderly man ‘ashamed and embarrassed’ after arrest
- 4 Firefighters called to separate blazes within three days
- 5 Fenland’s poorest to have council tax support cut
- 6 Police respond to 200 Covid breaches in one weekend
- 7 Town centre Grade II-listed thatched property going under the hammer
- 8 Council leader under fire for 'culture of bullying' in wake of farmgate scandal
- 9 Police give out £200 penalty notices to day-trippers for second weekend running
- 10 310,000 steps in a month raises £1,300 for brain tumour charity
Bobin, of Abbeygate Court, told the court of personal matters which had upset him.
“I wanted to get more alcohol and was glad the police arrested me,” he said in mitigation.
“I was saying sorry to the police officers. I feel ashamed and embarrassed.
“I don’t have a problem with alcohol, I was just going through bad stuff.”
Bobin was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £105 costs and ££22 victim surcharge.