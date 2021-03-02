Published: 3:37 PM March 2, 2021 Updated: 3:39 PM March 2, 2021

Patryk Bobin was arrested for being drunk and disorderly in March town centre on February 18 and is “glad the police arrested me”. - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

A March man told a court that he was pleased that being arrested prevented him buying more alcohol in low mood.

Patryk Bobin, 24, was held for being drunk and disorderly in High Street on February 18.

Prosecutor Paul Brown told Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday that two police officers were concerned about the state he was in.

“He kicked a piece of rubbish on the floor and nearly fell over. Then he bumped into a shop window causing the whole thing to vibrate,” said Mr Brown.

The officers offered to arrange a van to give Bobin a lift home but he declined that.

They watched as he went into a shop and, shortly afterwards, there was a lot of shouting.

“They then had no other option to arrest him for being drunk and disorderly,” said Mr Brown.

Bobin, of Abbeygate Court, told the court of personal matters which had upset him.

“I wanted to get more alcohol and was glad the police arrested me,” he said in mitigation.

“I was saying sorry to the police officers. I feel ashamed and embarrassed.

“I don’t have a problem with alcohol, I was just going through bad stuff.”

Bobin was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £105 costs and ££22 victim surcharge.