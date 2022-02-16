News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Drunk driver crashed into parked car on route back from Fenland pub

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 10:36 AM February 16, 2022
Updated: 10:39 AM February 16, 2022
Man killed at Whittlesey roundabout named by Cambridgeshire Police

The man from Manea has been fined £945, ordered to pay £300 in court costs and disqualified from driving for 20 months. - Credit: Archant

A drink-driver who smashed into a parked car while driving back from a boozy night at his local pub in Cambridgeshire has been banned from the roads. 

The unnamed individual has been fined £945, ordered to pay £300 in court costs and disqualified from driving for 20 months.  

Police revealed details of the incident on social media, explaining that the man had initially made the right decision and decided to walk home. 

He later changed his mind after realising that he had left his house keys in the car, parked at the pub – later stating that the venue was “not too far away” from home.  

Following a collision, the owners of the impacted vehicle phoned the police, who initially tested the offender’s Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) at 78 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood.  

It was only later that his true measure was revealed to be 97 milligrams.   

The alcohol limit for driving in England is 35 milligrams per 100 millilitres, if taken by breath, and 80 milligrams, if taken by blood.  

The man from Manea in Fenland, appeared in court yesterday, where he was handed the hefty fines and 20-month disqualification.   

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “That was an expensive trip to the pub!  

“Lesson from this – even if it’s ‘not too far away’, don’t risk it, leave the car behind.” 

