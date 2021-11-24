News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Drunk mother who allegedly dropped child under arrest 

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 10:56 AM November 24, 2021
Drunk mother arrested after allegedly dropping child

Drunk mother arrested after allegedly dropping child - Credit: Police

A mother suspected of being drunk whilst looking after her child, ran from police when they called and jumped some neighbours’ fences.  

An early hours anonymous call to police alerted them to the drunken mother. 

A police spokesperson said: “We arrested a 38-year-old woman in the early hours of this morning after an anonymous call from a concerned member of the public  

“The woman is thought to have been drunk in charge of her young child and also allegedly dropped the child on the ground in the street”. 

Police said they paid her a call just before and arrested her on suspicion of being drunk in charge of a child. 

“This was after a short chase on foot where she jumped fences of nearby gardens,” said the police spokesperson.  

“The child is now being cared for in a safe environment.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Wife pays tribute to man who 'loved doing things for everyone else'
  2. 2 Burglar wakes and violently attacks victim to steal her phone
  3. 3 Man, 33, confronted live on Facebook for alleged child sex offences
  1. 4 Chief medical officer says hospital under enormous stress with COVID numbers up and still rising
  2. 5 Rescued puppies found trapped in shipping container find new homes
  3. 6 Vaccine centre prepares for last weekend delivering Covid-19 booster jabs
  4. 7 Pair due in court for string of recycling thefts in the Fens
  5. 8 Petrol station offers £50 reward after £80 fuel theft
  6. 9 Drunk mother who allegedly dropped child under arrest 
  7. 10 Ford Transit van stolen from outside company’s industrial unit

Police didn’t reveal the address but said it was in the centre of Peterborough.  

“Do you have similar concerns?” said the spokesperson/ 

“Remember sharing any worries with us, no matter how small or insignificant they may seem, could make a huge difference to a child’s life.”  

You don't have to be sure. Find out more here:



Cambs Live
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Peterborough News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

James Rudolph's black Audi RS3 was stolen from outside his home in Norwood Road, March around 4pm yesterday

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Stolen Audi RS3 worth £35,000 found after 'guy parked next to it'

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
The Thursford Christmas Spectacular truly lives up to its name. The cast are pictured performing 'Be My Guest'

Christmas | Gallery

Thursford Christmas Spectacular truly lives up to its name

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Cannabis found in March, Cambs

Cambs Live

Boy arrested as police seize cannabis in town

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Whittlesey Athletic vs Worcester City NOV 20 2021

Non-League Football | Updated

Whittlesey Athletic stage dramatic upset to seal FA Vase history

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon