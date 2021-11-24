Drunk mother who allegedly dropped child under arrest
- Credit: Police
A mother suspected of being drunk whilst looking after her child, ran from police when they called and jumped some neighbours’ fences.
An early hours anonymous call to police alerted them to the drunken mother.
A police spokesperson said: “We arrested a 38-year-old woman in the early hours of this morning after an anonymous call from a concerned member of the public
“The woman is thought to have been drunk in charge of her young child and also allegedly dropped the child on the ground in the street”.
Police said they paid her a call just before and arrested her on suspicion of being drunk in charge of a child.
“This was after a short chase on foot where she jumped fences of nearby gardens,” said the police spokesperson.
“The child is now being cared for in a safe environment.”
Police didn’t reveal the address but said it was in the centre of Peterborough.
“Do you have similar concerns?” said the spokesperson/
“Remember sharing any worries with us, no matter how small or insignificant they may seem, could make a huge difference to a child’s life.”
You don't have to be sure. Find out more here: