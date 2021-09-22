Video

Published: 3:09 PM September 22, 2021

The 16-year-old was tracked on camera riding the wrong way down a road, narrowly avoiding hitting a council marshal and nearly crashing into the bus. - Credit: Archant

Shocking video released by Cambridgeshire police show an E-scooter rider nearly colliding head-on with a bus.

Police arrested him on suspicion of dangerous driving, as well as driving without a licence or insurance.

He was later charged with all three offences.

On September 15 he was sentenced by Peterborough magistrates to four months in a detention training order (DTO) - a custodial sentence for 12 to 17-year-olds.

It will be added on to an existing DTO he is currently serving for breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

At about 9.30am on May 5, CCTV operators spotted the teen riding the e-scooter dangerously around Peterborough city centre, including through Queensgate shopping centre.

Sergeant Andy Morris said: “We were unable to go into much detail at the time but I hope now that the teen has been convicted and we have been able to release the footage, many people will understand why this action was taken.

“The way he was ‘driving’ had the potential of causing real risk to members of our community and the standards of driving fell well below that expected of a reasonable and competent driver.

“We continue to undertake educational work within schools and retail outlets on the legalities and public safety issues associated with e-scooters.

“Only if it is proportionate in the circumstances and where there is risk to public safety will we consider enforcement action.

“We will always try to adopt an educational approach in the first instance to ensure our time is utilised wisely.”

Electronic scooters, more commonly known as e-scooters, fall within the legal definition of a ‘motor vehicle’, therefore laws that apply to motor vehicles also apply to e-scooters such as requiring the rider to have insurance and a valid driving licence.

They are also currently illegal to use in public in England, unless part of a government trial.

More information about the law surrounding use of e-scooters can be found on the force website here https://bit.ly/39uPU4i.



