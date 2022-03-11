An elderly man was reportedly attacked at Heritage Court in Peterborough. - Credit: Google Maps

An elderly man was “assaulted and had bank cards and keys stolen” at a retirement home in Cambridgeshire earlier this week.

A man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, as well as burglary with violence, after the incident at Heritage Court in Peterborough.

Gary Jackson, 30, was arrested at his home in Ash Court, Parnwell, on Wednesday evening (March 9) in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “It follows reports of a burglary at Heritage Court off Eastfield Road, where an elderly man was assaulted and had bank cards and keys stolen.

“Jackson has been charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, as well as burglary with violence.”

He appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (March 11) where he has been remanded in prison to appear in court again on a date which is yet to be set.