New cops truck catches out law-breaking drivers in successful week
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
“Imagine getting chased down by a truck” said one person on social media.
Well, that is exactly what Cambridgeshire Police have done.
Officers have been putting their new RX91 enforcement truck to the test, which is used to see into HGV cabs to catch drivers who are breaking the law.
Last week, the RX91 was seen across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.
“Using the RX91 alongside patrol cars, they dealt with 61 vehicles, including 14 HGVs,” said a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson.
“They found 18 drivers using their mobile phones, six drivers not wearing their seatbelt and 15 drivers not in proper control of their vehicle.
“Five drivers were uninsured and one driver was arrested.”
Most Read
- 1 56-bed care home backers revise access proposals
- 2 Farmer wins appeal to convert derelict barn into a house
- 3 Council to spend a penny or two from £8.4m 'pot' on new loos
- 4 Jail for paedophile who photographed abuse
- 5 Second river crash in a week as driver escapes injury
- 6 Seven places where £4.9m road maintenance has been approved
- 7 Knife attack man hid over £3,500 of drugs at mum's home
- 8 'He saved my life' - Karolina thanks optician after spotting unknown brain tumour
- 9 Depleted villagers battle on in courageous defeat
- 10 Jail for fraudulent accountant who tried to steal £200k of employer’s money
There are believed to be more offences found through the RX91, as the BCH Road Policing Unit gathered on their Twitter page.
In a tweet, they said: “There are more offences but I'm running out of text space!”