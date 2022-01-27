Officers have been putting their new RX91 enforcement truck to the test, which is used to see into HGV cabs to catch drivers who are breaking the law. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

“Imagine getting chased down by a truck” said one person on social media.

Well, that is exactly what Cambridgeshire Police have done.

Officers have been putting their new RX91 enforcement truck to the test, which is used to see into HGV cabs to catch drivers who are breaking the law.

Last week, the RX91 was seen across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.

“Using the RX91 alongside patrol cars, they dealt with 61 vehicles, including 14 HGVs,” said a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson.

“They found 18 drivers using their mobile phones, six drivers not wearing their seatbelt and 15 drivers not in proper control of their vehicle.

“Five drivers were uninsured and one driver was arrested.”

There are believed to be more offences found through the RX91, as the BCH Road Policing Unit gathered on their Twitter page.

Unmarked HGV week. For those asking, the numbers are as follows; x18 mobile interactions, x6 no seatbelt, x15 not in proper control, x1 arrest, x5 no insurance. In total, 61 vehicles stopped with 14 being HGV. There are more offences but I'm running out of text space! 208. pic.twitter.com/IgvIyN2H3C — BCH Road Policing Unit (@roadpoliceBCH) January 24, 2022

In a tweet, they said: “There are more offences but I'm running out of text space!”