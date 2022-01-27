News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
New cops truck catches out law-breaking drivers in successful week

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:01 PM January 27, 2022
Updated: 12:27 PM January 27, 2022
RX91 enforcement truck in use by Cambridgeshire Police

Officers have been putting their new RX91 enforcement truck to the test, which is used to see into HGV cabs to catch drivers who are breaking the law. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

“Imagine getting chased down by a truck” said one person on social media. 

Well, that is exactly what Cambridgeshire Police have done. 

Officers have been putting their new RX91 enforcement truck to the test, which is used to see into HGV cabs to catch drivers who are breaking the law.

Last week, the RX91 was seen across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire. 

“Using the RX91 alongside patrol cars, they dealt with 61 vehicles, including 14 HGVs,” said a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson. 

RX91 truck in use by Cambridgeshire Police

RX91 truck used by Cambridgeshire Police

“They found 18 drivers using their mobile phones, six drivers not wearing their seatbelt and 15 drivers not in proper control of their vehicle. 

“Five drivers were uninsured and one driver was arrested.” 

RX91 truck used by Cambridgeshire Police

There are believed to be more offences found through the RX91, as the BCH Road Policing Unit gathered on their Twitter page. 

In a tweet, they said: “There are more offences but I'm running out of text space!” 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire

Daniel Mason
Owen Sennitt
Daniel Mason
