'Senseless act' leaves fire service reeling after break-in

Daniel Mason

Published: 5:38 PM September 16, 2022
Equipment stolen from Wisbech fire station

Some of the equipment stolen from Wisbech Fire Station on the night of September 14. - Credit: Cambs Fire

A fire station was broken into in what has been described as a "very selfish and senseless act".

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said equipment was stolen from its Wisbech station on September 14.

Writing on their Facebook page, the fire service said: "In the late hours of Wednesday evening, someone gained entry to Wisbech Fire Station and stole some vital equipment from a fire engine.

"Although the crew would have still been able to respond to an emergency if needed, the equipment stolen is still used to help save lives and protect the community."

The fire service are now asking for anyone who knows of any suspicious activity in and around Wisbech Fire Station between 10pm and 2am from Wednesday to Thursday to come forward.

The post continued: "It is a very selfish and senseless act that has been committed, and it's important we try and recover the equipment."

If you know any more information, call Cambridgeshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 94 of September 15 or report through the police's web chat service.

