Former Cambridgeshire Police officer denies sexually assaulting woman

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:43 AM February 17, 2022
Updated: 11:44 AM February 17, 2022
Police signage

Ex-Cambridgeshire PC Benjamin Mace has denied sexually assaulting a woman he reportedly met on a dating app. Picture for illustrative purposes only. - Credit: PA

A former Cambridgeshire Police officer has denied sexually assaulting a woman he reportedly met on an online dating app.  

Ex-PC Benjamin Mace wore a suit as he appeared before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (February 16). 

The 38-year-old, of Palmerston Road, Woodston, Peterborough, indicated a plea of not guilty to the single charge of sexual assault. 

Mace, who has since resigned from the force, is accused of sexually touching a woman in Peterborough in 2019. 

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said the alleged incident happened while Mace was off-duty. 

He was bailed to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court for a plea hearing on March 16. 

Cambs Live News
Cambridgeshire
Peterborough News

