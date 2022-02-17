Former Cambridgeshire Police officer denies sexually assaulting woman
Published: 11:43 AM February 17, 2022
Updated: 11:44 AM February 17, 2022
A former Cambridgeshire Police officer has denied sexually assaulting a woman he reportedly met on an online dating app.
Ex-PC Benjamin Mace wore a suit as he appeared before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (February 16).
The 38-year-old, of Palmerston Road, Woodston, Peterborough, indicated a plea of not guilty to the single charge of sexual assault.
Mace, who has since resigned from the force, is accused of sexually touching a woman in Peterborough in 2019.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct said the alleged incident happened while Mace was off-duty.
He was bailed to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court for a plea hearing on March 16.