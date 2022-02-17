Ex-Cambridgeshire PC Benjamin Mace has denied sexually assaulting a woman he reportedly met on a dating app. Picture for illustrative purposes only. - Credit: PA

A former Cambridgeshire Police officer has denied sexually assaulting a woman he reportedly met on an online dating app.

Ex-PC Benjamin Mace wore a suit as he appeared before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (February 16).

The 38-year-old, of Palmerston Road, Woodston, Peterborough, indicated a plea of not guilty to the single charge of sexual assault.

Mace, who has since resigned from the force, is accused of sexually touching a woman in Peterborough in 2019.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said the alleged incident happened while Mace was off-duty.

He was bailed to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court for a plea hearing on March 16.