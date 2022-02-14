News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Former Cambs police officer, 38, charged with sex attack on woman

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:39 PM February 14, 2022
Ex-Cambridgeshire PC Benjamin Mace has been charged with one count of sexual assault by touching

A former Cambridgeshire police officer has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman he met on an online dating app.  

Ex-Police Constable Benjamin Mace is to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court this Wednesday (February 16) charged with one count of sexual assault by touching.  

A spokesperson for the Independent Office for Police Conduct said: “Benjamin Mace, aged 38, has been charged with one count of sexual assault by touching, contrary to Section 3, Sexual Offences Act 2003.  

“The charge relates to an allegation that, while off duty, he sexually assaulted a woman after they had met on an online dating app. 

“Our investigation began in May 2020 following a referral from the force and at the conclusion of our investigation in January 2021. 

“We submitted a file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to consider charges. The CPS made the decision to charge Mr Mace in January 2022.” 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has been contacted for a comment.  

