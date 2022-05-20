Nathan Fountain, 43, of no fixed address, has been jailed for nearly 29 months - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A burglar broke into a house in Eye by smashing in patio doors before making off with jewellery, cigarettes and a snack worth £1,000.

Nathan Fountain, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to a charge burglary with intent to steal at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday, May 12.

The 43-year-old, who was identified using Ring doorbell footage, was sentenced to 876 days - nearly 29 months - in prison.

Fountain, who had a history of burglary, used a brick to smash the patio doors to a house in Guilsborough Road, Eye on April 12.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said Fountain "ransacked" the home.

He admitted to making off with the goods - including chocolate and a mobile phone - which he concealed in stolen pillowcases.

The police spokesperson said one of the victims, who is in her 30s, returned home at around 6pm and noticed the garden gates were open and tap was on.

When she entered the garden, she found her patio doors smashed in and items of furniture rearranged in her living room.

A police spokesperson said: "Both bedrooms had been ransacked, with contents of drawers thrown across the floor.

"Forensic officers attended and found a muddy footprint in the kitchen which was sent off for analysis, however, video doorbell footage from neighbouring houses was reviewed, which caught Fountain in the act.

"He was identified by police officers and arrested the following day."

Detective Constable Sarah Morgan, who investigated on behalf of Cambridgeshire Police, said: "Video doorbells have proven to be hugely helpful in helping us catch criminals in the act and present evidence in court.

"Fountain has a history of burglary and, despite interventions by police and partner agencies such as the probation service, he has continued to offend.

"Once he is released from prison he will again be closely monitored and support offered to help him steer his life away from crime, however, for as long as he continues to offend, we will continue to put him before the courts."

The force said information about protecting homes from burglars is online: https://bit.ly/3NpseQJ