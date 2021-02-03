News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Family jewellery worth £5,000 stolen in afternoon raid in Manea

Published: 4:21 PM February 3, 2021    Updated: 7:11 PM February 3, 2021
Wimblington Road Manea

Wimblington Road, Manea and near Boots Bridge, the scene of a burglary in which valuable rings and other precious items were stolen. - Credit: Google Maps

Family jewellery worth around £5,000 as well as £445 in cash was stolen from a home in Manea.

Cambridgeshire police say thieves broke into the home on Wimblington Road between 1.30pm and 5.30pm on January 21. 

Wedding and engagement rings and a silver Egyptian bracelet, as well as a wallet containing £250 and a further £195 in cash, were stolen during the afternoon raid. 

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “One of the items of jewellery stolen was a silver Egyptian bracelet described as similar to a watch strap with a rose clasp and ‘29.2.92’ engraved on the inside.  

“White gold wedding and engagement rings with ‘17.05.08’ engraved on them were also stolen. 

“Those without access to the internet can call 101. Always call 999 if a crime is in action. 

Anyone with information about suspicious activity in the area is urged to contact police online at https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report or through the online webchat function https://bit.ly/2D9KFKH, quoting crime reference number 35/5690/21. 

