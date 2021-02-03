Published: 4:21 PM February 3, 2021

Family jewellery worth £5,000, including white gold wedding and engagement rings, were stolen from a home on Wimblington Road, March. - Credit: Google Maps

Family jewellery worth around £5,000 as well as £445 in cash was stolen from a Fenland home.

Cambridgeshire police say thieves broke into the home on Wimblington Road, March between 1.30pm and 5.30pm on January 21.

Wedding and engagement rings and a silver Egyptian bracelet, as well as a wallet containing £250 and a further £195 in cash, were stolen during the afternoon raid.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “One of the items of jewellery stolen was a silver Egyptian bracelet described as similar to a watch strap with a rose clasp and ‘29.2.92’ engraved on the inside.

“White gold wedding and engagement rings with ‘17.05.08’ engraved on them were also stolen.

You may also want to watch:

“Those without access to the internet can call 101. Always call 999 if a crime is in action.

Anyone with information about suspicious activity in the area is urged to contact police online at https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report or through the online webchat function https://bit.ly/2D9KFKH, quoting crime reference number 35/5690/21.