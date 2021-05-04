Stabbing victim a 'fun loving guy who enjoyed life to the full'
- Credit: Family
The family of a 35-year-old man stabbed in Wimblington say they are “devastated and struggling to come to terms” with his death.
In an emotional tribute, the family issued a statement describing their feelings at the loss of a “fun-loving guy” who “enjoyed life to the full”.
Police say Nigel Ebbage was murdered at his home in Honeysuckle Close, Wimblington, last Thursday.
A post mortem examination concluded Mr Ebbage died as a result of stab wounds.
He was discovered at a house in Honeysuckle Close at about noon on Thursday (29 April) and was declared dead shortly afterwards.
You may also want to watch:
In a statement, which his family released with images, they said: “We are all devastated and struggling to come to terms with Nigel’s death.
“He was a family man; he loved his children and family and would do anything for them.
Most Read
- 1 Police catch illegal anglers in Fenland
- 2 Wimblington murder probe: first photo of victim
- 3 Car wash raids spark modern slavery fears in Cambridgeshire
- 4 A142 at Chatteris re-opens after motorcyclist injured
- 5 Pub turned guest house to become a veterinary practice
- 6 Lockdown easing on May 17 will mean so much to so many of us
- 7 NHS doctor ‘banned from describing himself as ‘Dr’ on ballot paper’
- 8 Demolition day agreed for historic Fenland chimneys
- 9 Wimblington murder probe: £300,000 house where man died
- 10 Murder probe in Cambridgeshire village
“He was a fun-loving guy, always cracking a joke. He enjoyed life to the full. He loved the outdoors, especially his kayak.”
Mr Ebbage’s family have asked to be left to grieve in private.
Meanwhile, a man appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with Mr Ebbage’s murder.
Lance Woollard, 64, of Richmond Avenue, March, was remanded in custody and is due to appear again at Cambridge Crown Court today (Monday).