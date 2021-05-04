Published: 9:50 AM May 4, 2021

Nigel Ebbage, victim of a stabbing in Wimblington. A second man has been charged with his murder. The photo is one of two released by his family. - Credit: Family

The family of a 35-year-old man stabbed in Wimblington say they are “devastated and struggling to come to terms” with his death.

In an emotional tribute, the family issued a statement describing their feelings at the loss of a “fun-loving guy” who “enjoyed life to the full”.

Police say Nigel Ebbage was murdered at his home in Honeysuckle Close, Wimblington, last Thursday.

Stabbing victim Nigel Ebbage. His family has paid an emotional tribute to him after he was found dead at a house in Wimblington. A man from March has been charged with his murder. - Credit: Family

A post mortem examination concluded Mr Ebbage died as a result of stab wounds.

He was discovered at a house in Honeysuckle Close at about noon on Thursday (29 April) and was declared dead shortly afterwards.

You may also want to watch:

In a statement, which his family released with images, they said: “We are all devastated and struggling to come to terms with Nigel’s death.

“He was a family man; he loved his children and family and would do anything for them.

“He was a fun-loving guy, always cracking a joke. He enjoyed life to the full. He loved the outdoors, especially his kayak.”

Mr Ebbage’s family have asked to be left to grieve in private.

Meanwhile, a man appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with Mr Ebbage’s murder.

Lance Woollard, 64, of Richmond Avenue, March, was remanded in custody and is due to appear again at Cambridge Crown Court today (Monday).