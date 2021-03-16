Published: 11:41 AM March 16, 2021 Updated: 12:35 PM March 16, 2021

Police have released CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted burglary in Feldale Lane, Whittlesey, on March 7. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

A woman was seen on CCTV walking around a property in Coates trying all the doors and looking in through the windows and bins.

The incident happened at just after 6pm on March 7 in Feldale Lane when a parcel was also taken from the doorstep.

Police have since released CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted burglary in Whittlesey.

Anyone with information should contact police via the webchat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/13463/21.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.