News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Jail for man who broke partner’s nose and intimidated witness 

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 1:00 PM June 14, 2021   
Michael Bloy, 36, of March jailed for two years following assaults on his partner.  

Michael Bloy, 36, of March jailed for two years following assaults on his partner. - Credit: Cambs Police

A man who violently attacked his partner, leaving her with a broken nose and cuts to her head has been jailed. 

He told her that “if I had hit you with the other hand, I would have taken your head off”. 

Less than a month later Michael Bloy hit her in the head again with a mug and refused to let her visit the hospital for treatment. 

Bloy of, 36, of Badgeney Road, March, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on June 7 and was jailed for two years.  

He was also handed an indefinite restraining order. 

You may also want to watch:

Bloy pleaded guilty to intimidating a witness, two counts of actual bodily harm, and harassment with violence. 

Detective Constable Alex Moreton said: “This was a vicious attack that scarred the victim both physically and mentally.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Jail for man who broke partner’s nose and intimidated witness 
  2. 2 Slimmer crowned 'greatest loser' after dropping four stone
  3. 3 Two mystery sinkholes appear across town during scorching weekend
  1. 4 Bombshell result in village polls leaves 115 homes plan in doubt  
  2. 5 Thunderstorms set to hit Cambs after hot intense weekend
  3. 6 Hotel has everything you need for a relaxing staycation
  4. 7 Woman claims police officer ‘forced himself’ upon her
  5. 8 Walking tours, open days and exhibitions to 'celebrate the Fens'
  6. 9 Van overturns after striking Ely’s infamous ‘most bashed bridge’
  7. 10 Magpas chief executive 'surprised and honoured' by MBE

“Bloy continued to make threats towards the victim and her family, and put their lives in danger. No-one should have to live with abuse.” 

Cambridge Crown Court
March News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

More than £2,500 has been raised in 15 hours to pay for the funeral of "lovely" Angela Morley.

Charity Fundraiser | Updated

£3,400 raised for funeral of 'lovely' Angela

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Lorry driving wrong way around roundabout

Lorry driver makes a fundamental error at Fenland roundabout...

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
The Coffee Tree Xperience at Guyhirn is closed for good after eight years.

Cafe to shut for good after eight years

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Paedophile Richard Anthony jailed

Peterborough Crown Court

Paedophile asked teenage 'girl' for 'naked massages'

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon