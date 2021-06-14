Jail for man who broke partner’s nose and intimidated witness
- Credit: Cambs Police
A man who violently attacked his partner, leaving her with a broken nose and cuts to her head has been jailed.
He told her that “if I had hit you with the other hand, I would have taken your head off”.
Less than a month later Michael Bloy hit her in the head again with a mug and refused to let her visit the hospital for treatment.
Bloy of, 36, of Badgeney Road, March, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on June 7 and was jailed for two years.
He was also handed an indefinite restraining order.
Bloy pleaded guilty to intimidating a witness, two counts of actual bodily harm, and harassment with violence.
Detective Constable Alex Moreton said: “This was a vicious attack that scarred the victim both physically and mentally.
“Bloy continued to make threats towards the victim and her family, and put their lives in danger. No-one should have to live with abuse.”