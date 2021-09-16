‘High risk’ paedophile had indecent images of children on his phone  

Published: 12:33 PM September 16, 2021

Brian Claassen was jailed in 2017 *when this photo was released) for sexually assaulting a four year old girl and possessing indecent images of children. . - Credit: Archant

Convicted paedophile Brian Claassen - jailed in 2017 for 40 months – and described as a “high risk offender” broke a sexual harm order by downloading indecent images of children.

DC Zoe Rogers, who manages Claassen, called at his Doddington home last July and became suspicious.

On his mobile phone, the court was told, information was found which suggested he had purchased ‘elimination’ software.

His phone and laptop were seized.

The forensic download revealed indecent images of young girls.

Claassen, 44, was charged with three counts of being in possession of indecent images of children, namely nine category A, six category B and 8 category C – A being the most severe.

He was also charged with breaches of the Sex Offenders Register by failing to notify police of a new bank card and account.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on September 13.

He admitted the offences and was jailed for nine months, suspended for 18 months.

Claassen was ordered to complete a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR).

In 2017 Claassen, then living in Manea, was jailed for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl and having indecent images of children on his computer in his studio in Swindon.

Claassen was sentenced to three years and four months behind bars after pleading guilty.

The offences took place at his photography studio, Lifestyle Portraits Ltd, in the Brunel Shopping Centre in Swindon, in June 2016.

He assaulted the young girl and took an indecent photograph of her.

He also pleaded guilty to charges of possessing indecent images of children - 166 in total.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said that as a result of convictions in 2016 and 2017 for child sex offences, Claassen is managed as a high-risk offender by the force’s Public Protection Unit (PPU).

The unit grades all registered sex offenders living in the community on their level of risk based on their offending and history, and then manage them on a day-to-day basis.

Part of this work is to pay unannounced visits to check on their activity, including compliance with court orders such as Sexual Harm Prevention Orders.

DC Rogers said: “We will continue to pay close attention to him and monitor his actions.”



