Published: 2:37 PM June 3, 2021

Cars, cash and drugs were all seized in two-week police operation across Fenland and Peterborough. - Credit: Police

Large quantities of illegal drugs were seized including £25,000 worth of cannabis from a house in Whittlesey during a two-week police operation across Fenland and Peterborough.

Two teams of officers carried out seven warrants across Peterborough, as well as in Whittlesey and March.

It resulted in 13 arrests and tens of thousands of pounds worth of drugs being seized.

Detective Sergeant Hayley Carter, who led the teams, said: “The two-week period saw us make 13 arrests and carry out five interviews for offences.

“These included possession with intent to supply drugs, cannabis production and driving offences.”

She said: “We seized a significant quantity of both class A and B drugs.

“Additionally we seized a large quantity of cash and other assets we believe to have been purchased using the proceeds of criminal activity.

“Drug supply is often linked to other criminal activity, including the use of violence, and we are committed to cracking down on it with all tactics available to us.”

It was the second phase of Operation Spotlight, the first of which ran in the summer of last year.

Cannabis worth up to £25,000 was seized from a house in Whittlesey, as well as several thousands of pounds in cash and a BMW 3 Series.

Two men, one in his 20s and the other in his 50s were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

Activity concluded in Hampton Vale, where the team found about £10,000 as well as class A drugs.

This resulted in a man in his 20s being arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Det Sgt Carter added: “Much of our work in the police is based on intelligence, built up by our own officers and also from the local community.

“I would urge anyone who has information about the supply of drugs or people carrying weapons to report it to us.”

A police spokesperson said: “To help keep our communities safe, we encourage you to look out for common signs of drug dealing and let us know if you see anything suspicious.

“Another way professional criminals deal drugs in particular neighbourhoods, known as 'cuckooing'. “Cuckooing involves offenders targeting the homes of vulnerable people and using it to deal drugs.”