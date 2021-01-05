Crackdown on knife crime sees extra police patrols and youth engagement
Police officers across the county are engaging with young people and “showing a visible presence” as part of a crackdown on knife crime.
Operation Sceptre sees officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Fenland Neighbourhood Policing Teams out on the streets to spread the word.
The force has visited both March and Whittlesey to speak to young people and warn them about the consequences of carrying knives.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “As part of Operation Sceptre tackling knife crime across the county, officers have been out and about showing a visible presence.
“They have been engaging with youths in March and Whittlesey, actively warning those about the consequences and dangers of carrying knives.”
Knives can be handed in at any police station across the county at any time.
If you know someone that carries a knife, this can be reported by calling 101 or online at: www.cambs.police/report
