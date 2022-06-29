News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Fenland man repeatedly raped woman for 20 years

Pearce Bates

Published: 4:37 PM June 29, 2022
Custody image of Glenn Pearson.

Glenn Pearson, 59, had begun sexually abusing his victim in the early 1990s. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A Fenland man repeatedly raped a woman over a 20-year period.

Glenn Pearson, 59, had begun sexually abusing his victim in the early 1990s, his victim only spoke out about the crimes in 2018.

Pearson was arrested after the victim came forward, however, he denied all offences when interviewed by police.

Last month (May 2022), he was found guilty of two counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, attempted rape and buggery.

Glenn Pearson, now of High Street, Bideford, Devon, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court today (Wednesday, June 29).

There he was sentenced to 16 years in prison, and handed a lifelong restraining order against the victim.

Detective Constable Joe Passby, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: "Pearson’s offences have had a huge impact on the victim, who was very brave in coming forwards and confiding in officers about the horrific abuse she had suffered.

“She stood firm despite unprecedented delays due to Covid and now the case has concluded can start her recovery from the trauma she was subjected to.”

 Support and information about sexual offences can be found on the Cambridgeshire Police website.


