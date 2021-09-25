Car blaze was arson say fire chiefs
Published: 1:23 PM September 25, 2021
- Credit: Cambs Fire
Fire chiefs have revealed that a car fire in March shortly before midnight was deliberate.
Brief details of the fire at Russell Avenue were released today.
A Cambs Fire and Rescue spokesperson said that at 11.26pm on Wednesday (22) a crew from March was called to a fire on Russell Avenue in March.
“Firefighters arrived to find a car well alight and extinguished it using hose reels,” said the spokesperson.
They returned to their station by 12.20am.
You may also want to watch:
The spokesperson added: “The cause of the fire was deliberate.”
Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Most Read
- 1 Rings End A141 closed after three vehicle collision
- 2 Man arrested after suspected drink or drug-fuelled A141 crash
- 3 47-home estate 'beggars belief' says councillor
- 4 Pictures show cars - including Tesco delivery vans - queued at fuel pumps
- 5 Motorcyclist dies in A141 crash
- 6 Crisis, what crisis? Panic buying at the pumps in Fenland
- 7 7 of the best pumpkin picking locations in Cambridgeshire
- 8 Turners ‘massively impacted’ and Knowles up pay to hire HGV drivers
- 9 It's a family affair as planners consider five luxury homes
- 10 Showcase status for Academy