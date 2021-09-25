News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Car blaze was arson say fire chiefs

John Elworthy

Published: 1:23 PM September 25, 2021   
Car fire in Russell Avenue, March, was arson. 

Car fire in Russell Avenue, March, was arson. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Fire chiefs have revealed that a car fire in March shortly before midnight was deliberate.  

Brief details of the fire at Russell Avenue were released today.  

A Cambs Fire and Rescue spokesperson said that at 11.26pm on Wednesday (22) a crew from March was called to a fire on Russell Avenue in March.  

“Firefighters arrived to find a car well alight and extinguished it using hose reels,” said the spokesperson. 

They returned to their station by 12.20am.   

The spokesperson added: “The cause of the fire was deliberate.” 

 Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. 

