Published: 1:23 PM September 25, 2021

Car fire in Russell Avenue, March, was arson. - Credit: Cambs Fire

Fire chiefs have revealed that a car fire in March shortly before midnight was deliberate.

Brief details of the fire at Russell Avenue were released today.

A Cambs Fire and Rescue spokesperson said that at 11.26pm on Wednesday (22) a crew from March was called to a fire on Russell Avenue in March.

“Firefighters arrived to find a car well alight and extinguished it using hose reels,” said the spokesperson.

They returned to their station by 12.20am.

The spokesperson added: “The cause of the fire was deliberate.”

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.