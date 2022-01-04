A Fiat 500 was seized in Chatteris on January 4 after the driver had a provisional driving licence and no qualified supervision. - Credit: POLICE

A car was seized in Chatteris this afternoon (January 4).

The Fiat 500 driver was driving on a public road on a provisional driving licence without ‘L plates’ and qualified supervision.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “This afternoon a car was seized under s165 of the Road Traffic Act.

“I know it’s very difficult to arrange driving lessons and tests during the current pandemic, but please make sure you are fully legal before you drive on public roads.

“Take care.”