Five held after fleeing through window during drugs raid
At least five suspects are being quizzed after drugs, cash and a knife were seized during two police raids in March.
Police carried out warrants on Thursday in Pierson Court and Creek Road.
A police spokesperson said they acted “in response to community concerns raised around drugs”.
At Pierson Court, five men were detained after they attempted to flee through front windows.
“Unluckily for them, two officers were already waiting to greet them,” said the spokesperson.
“The men were searched and found to have nothing in their possession; however, in the house class A and B drugs, scales, weapons and about £800 were found.”
In Creek Road, again both class A and B drugs were found.
The spokesperson added; “All drugs and weapons were seized; no arrests were made however investigations into both addresses are ongoing.”
Responding on their Facebook page to the seizures, the spokesperson added: “We will not discuss on here about arrests or why they were not arrested at the time.”