News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Gallery

Five held after fleeing through window during drugs raid 

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 12:47 AM July 2, 2021   
Drugs, cash, and a knife were seized during two police raids in March. 

Drugs, cash, and a knife were seized during two police raids in March. - Credit: Cambs Police

At least five suspects are being quizzed after drugs, cash and a knife were seized during two police raids in March. 

Police carried out warrants on Thursday in Pierson Court and Creek Road.  

Drugs, cash, and a knife were seized during two police raids in March. 

Drugs, cash, and a knife were seized during two police raids in March. - Credit: Cambs Police

Drugs, cash, and a knife were seized during two police raids in March. 

Drugs, cash, and a knife were seized during two police raids in March. - Credit: Cambs Police

A police spokesperson said they acted “in response to community concerns raised around drugs”. 

At Pierson Court, five men were detained after they attempted to flee through front windows. 

“Unluckily for them, two officers were already waiting to greet them,” said the spokesperson.  

You may also want to watch:

“The men were searched and found to have nothing in their possession; however, in the house class A and B drugs, scales, weapons and about £800 were found.”  

Drugs, cash, and a knife were seized during two police raids in March. 

Drugs, cash, and a knife were seized during two police raids in March. - Credit: Cambs Police


Drugs, cash, and a knife were seized during two police raids in March. 

Drugs, cash, and a knife were seized during two police raids in March. - Credit: Cambs Cops

In Creek Road, again both class A and B drugs were found. 

Most Read

  1. 1 £100 becomes the new deposit fee for Pay at Pump machines
  2. 2 Tributes to Cambs foster carer, 36, who died suddenly
  3. 3 ‘Worst ever racing day’ - Over 9,000 racing pigeons disappear mid-race
  1. 4 Steel framed house builder ordered off flagship estate 
  2. 5 Prison for burglar shopped in by his mum
  3. 6 Vicar backs call to remove homeless and their tents
  4. 7 Missing racing pigeons found in Ireland after mystery disappearance
  5. 8 Cyclist seriously injured in hit and run
  6. 9 Liquidators called into popular Wisbech hair and beauty salon
  7. 10 £413,000 cannabis factory uncovered after British Gas routine check

The spokesperson added; “All drugs and weapons were seized; no arrests were made however investigations into both addresses are ongoing.”  

Drugs, cash, and a knife were seized during two police raids in March. 

Drugs, cash, and a knife were seized during two police raids in March. - Credit: Cambs Police


Drugs, cash, and a knife were seized during two police raids in March. 

Drugs, cash, and a knife were seized during two police raids in March. - Credit: Cambs Police

Responding on their Facebook page to the seizures, the spokesperson added: “We will not discuss on here about arrests or why they were not arrested at the time.” 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Facebook
Investigations
March News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lance Woollard, aged 65 of Richmond Avenue in March, has admitted murdering 35-year-old Nigel Ebbage,

Cambs Live | Updated

Dad, 65, admits stabbing daughter’s ex-partner in Fenland murder

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Massive sinkhole appears on New Road in Chatteris

Massive sinkhole appears on busy road

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Waster left. Whittlesey, Peterborough Friday 21 May 2021. Picture by Terry Harris.

Health

Recycling firm goes bust ahead of £55,000 court fines and costs  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened at the junction of Ireton's Way and Langwood Hill Drove in Chatteris

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Person freed from car after ditch crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon